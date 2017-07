NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some people really enjoy setting off fireworks in their neighborhood at all hours of the night and for days before and after the Fourth of July.

Some people hate it. They can’t sleep, their pets are scared and veterans with PTSD claim it’s alarming.

News 2 wants to know how you feel about fireworks in your neighborhood. Click here to vote from the News 2 app, and be sure to click ‘Continue Reading.’