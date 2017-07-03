Police work to identify man who took package from Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police hope the public can help identify a man they say stole a package from a Nashville home last Friday.

The unidentified man was seen on home surveillance getting out of a white Ford pickup at 4:30 p.m. on Draughon Avenue.

Police say he approached the front door carrying a clipboard, rang the doorbell, and took the package when no one answered.

According to a press release, he returned to his truck and handed the package to a woman who was in the front seat.

Both suspects are white. The man appears to be in his 40s. He is approximately 5 feet 8 eight tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has partially grey short hair with a closely shaved beard and mustache.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects from the attached surveillance photos is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.