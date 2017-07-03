Police believe 18 dead in German bus crash

BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on bus-truck collision in Germany (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

German police say they believe that 18 people died in a Bavarian bus accident after the bus rammed into a truck and burst into flames.

Bavarian police say 30 others were injured, some seriously, and were brought to hospitals for treatment. The others, they said in a statement Monday, “are believed to have died on the burning bus.”

Police spokeswoman Irene Brandenstein says the bus was carrying a German senior citizens’ tour group.

___

11:55 a.m.

German police say there were “multiple” fatalities after a bus crashed into a truck on a highway in Bavaria and burst into flames.

Bavarian police said on Twitter Monday that “multiple passengers on the bus were killed” in the early-morning crash. They did not provide details, but had previously said 17 people were missing.

Another 31 were injured, some seriously.

Authorities said that forensic specialists were being brought in from Germany’s federal police office to remove and identify the bodies from the charred vehicle.

The accident took place around 7 a.m. (0500GMT) when the bus rear-ended the truck at the end of a traffic jam on the A9 highway near Muenchberg in Bavaria, near the Czech border. The highway remained closed on both sides for hours.

___

11:00

Police say a group of people from Saxony in eastern Germany was aboard the bus that went up in flames after it crashed into a truck on southern Germany.

Police say they fear a number of fatalities in the accident Monday morning, in which 31 people were injured and 17 have not been accounted for.

Oberfranken police tweeted that family members could call a special number for further information on the accident.

___

10:30 a.m.

German police fear that there may be a number of fatalities after a collision in Germany engulfed a coach in flames. Some 31 people were reported injured with 17 other remaining to be accounted for. German news channel n-tv showed footage of the bus which was burned down to a black, smoking skeleton.

Police spokeswoman Irene Brandenstein says, “We’re afraid that people may have died in the accident.”

___

10 a.m.

Police say a coach went up in flames after it crashed into a truck Monday morning in southern Germany, injuring 31 people and leaving 17 others to be accounted for.

Police said several people were severely injured in the crash near Muenchberg in Bavaria.

Two drivers and 46 people and were on the bus, police spokeswoman Irene Brandenstein said.

German news channel n-tv showed footage of the bus which was burned down to a black, smoking skeleton.