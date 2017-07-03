Parking options, road closures announced for downtown July Fourth celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have announced road closures, parking options and security measures for Tuesday’s Fourth of July celebration in downtown Nashville.

Parking will be available at Nissan Stadium and Public Square Park parking garage for $10 per vehicle.

Additional parking will be available at the Music City Center garage for $15 per vehicle and at the Nashville Public Library parking garage for $13.

Roads that are closed in downtown Nashville include:

Broadway is closed between Fifth and Seventh avenues.

First Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Church Street.

Molloy Street from First Avenue South to Second Avenue South.

Demonbreun Street from First Avenue South to Second Avenue South.

Broadway between First and Fifth (Second, Third and Fourth a venues will continue to run North and South until approximately 1 p.m. on the Fourth of July).

On Tuesday, Broadway will be closed to traffic from First Avenue to at least Eighth Avenue.

The Woodland Street Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic at 8 p.m. Tuesday night and will then be available only to pedestrians. The Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge will close to citizens at 8 p.m. and will not be available for the viewing of fireworks due to it being in the fallout zone. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Motorists are cautioned against stopping on the shoulders of the interstate system to watch the downtown fireworks display. Officers will be on the lookout for such vehicles and motorists are subject to being ticketed. Vehicles left abandoned on the interstate will be towed.

After the fireworks display, the police department will deploy a specific egress plan to move traffic out of the downtown area as efficiently as possible.

Vehicles parked on the north side of Broadway will be directed to the west on Commerce Street, Church Street, Union Street and Charlotte Avenue;

Vehicles parked on the south side of Broadway will be directed to the east or west on Korean Veterans Boulevard and to the south on 8 th Avenue;

Avenue; Vehicles parked on the Nissan Stadium campus will be directed east on Woodland and Shelby Streets to the interstate system;

Vehicles parked on the north side of Nissan Stadium will be directed east on Woodland Street and north on North 1 st Street to the interstate system;

Street to the interstate system; Vehicles parked on the south side of Nissan Stadium will be directed to take Davidson Street to South 5 th Street to the interstate system;

Street to the interstate system; Vehicles parked on the south side of Korean Veterans Boulevard will be directed south on 4th and 8th

With an $250,000n people expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City celebration, Metro police asks event goers to be mindful of their surroundings, and that if they see something suspicious or concerning, say something to a nearby officer or telephone 615-880-1515.

Citizens are also advised to treat their personal belongings as if they were in an airport and not leave them unattended.

Unattended items are subject to disposal and coolers and backpacks are not permitted.

