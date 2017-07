MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro police officer was injured after crashing into a tree in Madison early Monday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Larkin Springs Road at Neely’s Bend Road around 2:45 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the officer was not seriously injured and is expected to be released from an local hospital later Monday.

Drivers are urged to be cautious during the fog, but it is unknown how much of a factor it played in the crash.

No additional information was released.