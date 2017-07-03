High winds rip off tin roof in Lawrenceburg as family moves in

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – High winds ripped part of a metal roof from a home in Lawrenceburg on Monday as storms swept across Tennessee.

Neighbors on May Street watched from their windows as pieces of the tin roof sailed onto nearby power lines and into neighboring lawns.

The storm came just as the Jergens family was moving in. Property manager Candy Brown told News 2 Monday is their first day in the property.

Brown said two holes were put in the roof after the tin blew off, but neighbors stepped up to help out the new residents.

“We had two holes in the roof when the tin blew. We’ve got some neighbors that actually donated some lumber because I couldn’t get a hold of lumber companies,” she explained.

Moving day is hard as it is, and Mark Jergens said they were up until 3 a.m. the night before finishing getting ready for their move, but he knows you can’t control nature.

“If it was somebody up there ripping it off, just to get the tin, then yeah I’d be upset, but you know, I’m no worried about it. It’s something God does and we can’t control it,” he told News 2.

Jergens said he and his cousin covered the holes with tarps until they can fix it Tuesday morning, weather permitting.

