Fireworks: Fun for people, pretty frightening for pets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you have a dog, chances are it doesn’t love 4th of July fireworks as much as you do.

A local veterinarian offered some simply ways you can help ease the anxiety for your frightened pups.

You can opt for anxiety medication, but you’ll have to call your veterinarian for a prescription first.

Bring your pets inside during the peak fireworks hours to shield them from the noise.

Buy them a thunder shirt, a vest that helps calm dogs in a variety of situations.

“It’s come out in the last few years. It’s very similar to the effects of swaddling a baby, where it’s a tightly fitting vest that goes around the chest of a cat or dog, and provides them comfort. Those are available at local pet store,” said Dr. Andrea Monnig with Blue Pearl.

Dr. Monnig also said how your pet acts during thunderstorms is a good indication of how they will react to fireworks.