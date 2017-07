GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Greene County inmate is on the run after escaping custody and stealing a government vehicle Sunday night.

Investigators say Charles Lawson was last seen on Old Asheville Highway near the South Greene Community.

The sheriff’s office says Lawson stole a four-door “Town of Greenville” Ford F-350.

The truck has a bent tailgate with government tags that say GY0397.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.