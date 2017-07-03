East Tenn. parents arrested after child seen begging for food

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two Madisonville parents were arrested after police found their five-year-old child flagging down vehicles and asking for food Friday night.

The report says the child was standing near College Street around 10:23 p.m. The child was carrying a kitten and telling people that he was hungry and couldn’t find his parents.

Monroe County EMS came to the scene to check on the child’s scratch marks and bug bites.

Officers went to the child’s home and found the front door opened. The child’s parents were not inside and an officer noticed there was no running water.

There were bugs inside the home and maggots covering rotting food throughout the house.

Police found the child’s parents Michael and Krystal Warlick near Hill Loop Road. They face charges for aggravated child abuse and neglect.

The child is in the custody of the Department of Child Services.