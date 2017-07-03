Crews prepare for Nashville’s 4th of July fireworks show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville does it big when it comes to celebrations, and Tuesday night is one of the biggest.

The Fourth of July fireworks show on Lower Broad is one of the largest in the nation, combining thousands of people with thousands of fireworks–and don’t forget about the music.

But it takes work to make sure everything runs smoothly. Fourteen flat-bed trucks are sitting packed with the best explosives money can buy, all for one of the largest fireworks shows in the nation, right here in Nashville.

While it takes days to put the show together, it will all be over in a matter of minutes, about 30 total.

“And when it comes together on show day and the people are thrilled with the performance it is gratifying,” said Lansden Hill, President of Pyro shows.

Pyro Shows is in charge of making sure everything runs smoothly for the firework show downtown for July 4.

“This is the mother show this is the biggest one we do and is the biggest one in the country,” said Hill.

A crew of 18 started working to set up nine days ago, connecting more than 150 miles of wires and more than 60,000 shells and other fireworks.

“I think there are a number of things that make the Nashville show such an interesting, superior and such a great performance,” said Hill. “It’s the symphony playing live with the fireworks choreographed to the music, the venue I mean downtown Nashville is such a vibrant area.”

Pyro Shows says rain or shine, their fireworks will be good to go, and this year they will be featuring some new fireworks.

News 2 will be on air and online with this year's 4th of July celebration and fireworks.