‘COWS’ spray painted across East Nashville cars, churches, businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation underway after rampant vandalism in an East Nashville neighborhood.

Graffiti was spotted between Lischey Avenue and Meridian with the word “COWS” splashed across cars, churches, and businesses.

“They vandalized up and down the whole street,” said Marcus Shawn Long. “It’s a problem.”

Long makes his living at Winfrey’s Barbershop, which now displays unwelcome outwork.

“I saw all this mess on my window, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, they vandalized the building,'” he explained.

They vandalized the shop, a church, and a number of utility and street signs, and at least two people awoke to find their cars covered in paint.

“All over the car, literally every window,” said Kaylee Crabbe, who’s friend’s car was targeted during a visit. “Woke me up, was like, ‘Hey, was getting ready to leave, and just wanted to let you know someone painted all over my car.'”

Splashed across the Jeep Grand Cherokee were the words “kill me now,” “Trump 2020” on the gas cover, and “COWS” prominently displayed on the back.

Metro police continue to investigate. Officials told News 2 this spree isn’t believed to be gang related.

The mess has been a real pain to clean up, though, this holiday.

“It’s unfortunate because I love this area,” said Crabbe. “I love my neighbors, and everyone here, but the crime’s gotta stop.

“Neighborhood watch,” added Long. “Keep your eyes open, keep your eyes open.”

Anyone with information should give our partners at Crime Stoppers a call at 615-74-CRIME.

