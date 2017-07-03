Clarksville couple accusing of driving drunk with 4-year-old inside car

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is accused of driving drunk while his wife was reportedly also intoxicated with a four-year-old child inside their car on Sunday in Clarksville.

According to the police department, officers were called around 10 p.m. to the area of Cumberland Drive and Liberty Park on reports a man was driving a pickup truck with a pontoon boat attached while possibly intoxicated.

An officer spotted the truck and began to follow it, reporting the driver failed to maintain his lane of travel and completely went off the right shoulder of the road at one point.

A press release states the officer stopped the driver, identified as 34-year-old Jonathan Matthews, and noticed a woman and child inside the vehicle.

Clarksville police say the officer gave Matthews field sobriety test and took him into custody. The woman, identified as Patricia Matthews, 26, is also accused of being intoxicated and unable to drive the truck or care for their child.

Jonathan Matthews faces charges of DUI and child abuse and neglect. His bond was set at $4,000.

Patricia Matthews was charged with child abuse and neglect. Her bond was set at $2,500.

The press release states the child was unharmed and turned over to a friend.