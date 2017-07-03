2 Tennessee students from same city accepted into West Point

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is notoriously tough to get into the United States Military Academy at West Point. However, two East Tennessee students were accepted into the prestigious university.

Madisonville’s Adam Campbell and Lucy Harrell will be attending the New York school in the fall.

Besides attending the same university, the two have many things in common. Both decided to join the military after being inspired by a family member. Also, they attend the same church.

Campbell vividly remembers receiving his acceptance.

“I was jumping for joy. I ran out to the kitchen telling everybody and I was just so happy,” said Campbell.

For Harrell, she found out after her mother opened her acceptance letter.

“I didn’t even make it into the house. I just fell on the ground crying,” said Harrell.

On Monday, they will share the bond of being “plebes,” West Point’s terminology for the university’s newest cadets. Four years that will shape these cadets for a life of service for the country they love.

The two are excited to have once in a lifetime opportunities at the school and make lifelong friendships.