2 teens, both 14, charged in armed robbery of Nashville pawn shop

WKRN web staff Published:
(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two 14-year-olds were arrested last Saturday and accused of robbing a pawn shop at gunpoint.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. at Cash America Pawn on Charlotte Pike when police say the young suspects entered the store armed with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Metro police say the teenagers are accused of ordering everyone to the ground before directing the clerk to open the cash register.

(Photo: WKRN)

The clerk was also reportedly told to put eight pistols inside a backpack.

According to a press release, the 14-year-olds then ran away toward a nearby greenway area, but Metro police quickly established a perimeter.

At 11 a.m., a Metro K-9 caught one of the teenagers who was reportedly carrying the backpack full of guns and cash. Police say he dropped a pistol while running and it was recovered.

The second teenager was found in a drainage tunnel and surrendered at 11:15 a.m. without incident. The K-9 reportedly found the pistol used in the robbery inside the tunnel.

Both teens were booked into juvenile detention on a charge of aggravated robbery. They remain in custody following a detention hearing Monday.