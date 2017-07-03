2 teens, both 14, charged in armed robbery of Nashville pawn shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two 14-year-olds were arrested last Saturday and accused of robbing a pawn shop at gunpoint.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. at Cash America Pawn on Charlotte Pike when police say the young suspects entered the store armed with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Metro police say the teenagers are accused of ordering everyone to the ground before directing the clerk to open the cash register.

The clerk was also reportedly told to put eight pistols inside a backpack.

According to a press release, the 14-year-olds then ran away toward a nearby greenway area, but Metro police quickly established a perimeter.

At 11 a.m., a Metro K-9 caught one of the teenagers who was reportedly carrying the backpack full of guns and cash. Police say he dropped a pistol while running and it was recovered.

The second teenager was found in a drainage tunnel and surrendered at 11:15 a.m. without incident. The K-9 reportedly found the pistol used in the robbery inside the tunnel.

Both teens were booked into juvenile detention on a charge of aggravated robbery. They remain in custody following a detention hearing Monday.