2 cars stolen in Brentwood, one from parents of Nashville sheriff

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least two vehicles have been reported stolen in a Brentwood neighborhood, joining a seemingly growing trend here in Middle Tennessee.

Regardless of where you live, it seems like no one and no area is immune from this latest crime wave.

The entrance of Foxboro Subdivision off Concord Road in Brentwood is covered with 4th of July decorations in anticipation of the holiday.

But just like Monday’s rain, car thieves have put a damper on the neighborhood.

News 2 has learned at least two vehicles were stolen from the area, one right out of the garage of a home on Coxboro Drive.

The victims are the parents of Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall.

After a long day of watching his son play baseball, he dropped off his 77-year-old mother around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening and made sure she got inside safely.

“Kind of watched her get out of the car, she goes into her garage area, and then on up in the house and hits a button and the garage door closes behind her,” Hall told News 2. “That’s kind of my comfort level, that she’s in the house, so I backed away and I went home.”

Then on Sunday morning, about 12 hours, later he returned to see his father. The garage was up and his mom’s vehicle was gone.

“I walk in the house and there stands my mom and dad in the kitchen area,” the sheriff said. “I started talking to them and I said, ‘Wait a minute. Who’s in your car?’ like I was teasing them or something.”

But it wasn’t a joke; someone apparently got inside his father’s truck that’s normally parked in the driveway, rummaged through it, and then opened the garage with a remote door opener that he kept in the glove compartment.

“Just an unusual feeling I know for her, for anybody, you feel violated in so many different ways that someone was in your house,” Hall said.

RELATED: Auto theft up over 87 percent across Davidson County

Hall’s father normally leaves his truck unlocked and his mother leaves the keys in her vehicle since she parks it inside the garage, but no more.

“In this case, she thought the garage door, locking a vehicle inside the house, would protect it, but as we learned, it didn’t work,” the sheriff said.

A sense of security and safety was taken away with the push of a button.

“No one was hurt,” Hall said. “It’s unfortunate that people lose their property, but that’s easier to deal with than anything else we could be talking about.”

The sheriff said his mother is having trouble sleeping knowing the keys to the house were on the stolen key ring. They are currently changing the locks and possibly adding a security system.

News 2 has learned one of the vehicles has been recovered. The sheriff’s mother’s car, a 2013 white Nissan Rogue, hasn’t been located yet.