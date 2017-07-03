2 arrested in massive drug bust during Clarksville traffic stop

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Drugs, cash, electronics, and guns worth nearly $50,000 were seized early Monday morning in Clarksville during a traffic stop.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the stop was made on Zinc Plant Road when the driver, identified as Mario Reed, reportedly sped off.

The 46-year-old was later spotted by another deputy on Elk Drive, according to a press release, where a second traffic stop was made.

The sheriff’s office says Reed’s vehicle was searched, as were several bags that had been thrown from the car.

A press release states, one pound of crack and powder cocaine, over one pound of meth, nearly seven grams of marijuana, 24 Oxycodone pills, 26 Hydrocodone pills, 39 Amoxicillin pills, 22 Lorazepam pills, 4 Cialis pills, scales, numerous cell phones, a loaded firearm, and $2,574 in cash were discovered. See a slideshow below this story.

Authorities also say a 1-year-old child was in the back seat of Reed’s sedan, and the child was placed in protective custody.

Reed and a female passenger, Andria Dunn, 23, were taken into custody.

Reed has been charged with three drug charges, two for cocaine and one for methamphetamine, two weapons charges for possession of a firearm in commission of dangerous felony and convicted felon going armed, felony evading, reckless endangerment, tampering with or fabricating evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and two traffic charges for following to close and window tint. His bond is $800,500.

Dunn has been charged with three drug charges, two for cocaine and one for methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in commission of dangerous felony, reckless endangerment, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Her bond is $550,500.

