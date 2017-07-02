Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, July 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s nothing like July 4th weekend at a Sounds game.

They’re in a series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers and first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Saturday night.

Goat Yoga is making its return. Baby goats hop to wherever they want, including you, in the middle of a pose. It starts at 7:30 Saturday morning and the class is about an hour for $15. They are hosting the event at Split Log Road and Sunset in Brentwood.

Saturday is also the last day of Franklin’s Made South Market. It is a market full of Southern-made goods at the Factory at Franklin.

Saturday night, Nolensville is having their Independence Day celebration being held at Nolensville Park with food and music. Last year, they had close to 10,000 people.