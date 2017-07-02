Overturned semi spills gas on Interstate 65 in Robertson County

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emergency crews responded to an overturned semi carrying gas on Interstate 65 North at mile marker 108 Saturday.

The commercial vehicle leaked approximately 7,400 gallons of 87 octane gas with ethanol blend into the nearby creek.

Robertson County Emergency Management Agency said it is recommended to turn off heating and air units if you smell fumes.

Premier Protection and Southern Environmental Hazmat companies are on the scene treating the soil and waterways in the affected area.

Robertson County also warns to secure livestock from pond/creek water drinking.

The White House Water District has tested the water and the city water is not contaminated in any way.