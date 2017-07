Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – A single vehicle accident near downtown closed I-24 Sunday morning around 7:00 a.m.

The crash happened where interstates I-24 and I-40 merge near the 2nd/4th Avenue exit.

Metro Police on the scene tell News 2 the driver of the overturned car was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries.

No other details were available on the driver or the cause of the crash.

