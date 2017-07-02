NWS issues Flash Flood Warnings, Flood Advisories for the Nashville area

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the following counties until 6:15 p.m. Sunday:

Cheatham

Davidson

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the following counties until 6 p.m. Sunday:

Sumner

Wilson

A Flood Advisory is also in effect for Logan County until 5:30 p.m., and Simpson County until 6:30 p.m.

There have been reports of 3.5 inches of rain in Hendersonville that caused some street flooding.

Heavy rain is slated to move to the Nashville area. Some localized flooding is possible with lightning.

