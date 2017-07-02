Crash closes interstate in Robertson County for hours

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A tanker truck crash on Interstate 65 northbound near White House brought traffic to a halt for hours overnight and Sunday morning.

Police on the scene tell News 2 a pick-up truck driver cut off a tanker truck carrying diesel fuel around 11:00 p.m. Saturday, causing it to run off the interstate and overturn.

The driver of the pick-up fled the scene. The semi driver was taken to the hospital, but has since been released.

Both lanes of the interstate were re-opened around 7:00 a.m. Sunday.

Delays are expected Sunday while environmental crews flush a nearby creek due to fuel spilled from the truck.