3 people shot, 1 dead in North Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were shot Sunday evening in North Nashville.

The shooting occurred on the 1600 block of 12th Ave. North near Wheless.

All three shooting victims were transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

One victim was a woman, who was treated with non-threatening life injuries.

The other two victims were men. One man is dead and the other is in critical condition.

Also, there are two vehicles found with bullet holes in them.

The incident reportedly took place between 7:20 and 7:30 p.m. as officers were already on the scene.