Truck fire burns inside Nashville business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators are working to figure out what caused a truck fire that was discovered Saturday morning burning inside of a Nashville business.

According to Nashville Fire Department District Chief Buddy Byers, an alarm around 8:30 a.m. alerted crews to the fire at Stansell Electric on Visco Drive near Fesslers Lane.

Byers told News 2 it was unclear how long the fire had burned, but it was long enough to spread thick smoke throughout the building.

The extent of the damage to the building remains unclear.

No injuries were reported.