THP identifies man, woman hit by vehicle in Overton County

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two pedestrians were rushed to separate hospitals Friday night after being hit by a car in Livingston.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on State Route 111 south of Hillview Drive.

The THP report indicates Raymond Bryant, 50, and Stacey Copas, 41, were standing in a turn lane along SR 111, waiting for traffic to clear so they could cross. They were both struck by a 2016 Honda Accord that accelerated in the turn lane in an attempt to merge.

Bryant was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, while Copas was transported by ambulance to Livingston Regional Hospital.

There has been no update on the conditions of the victims, who both reside in Livingston.

THP reported that no criminal charges were filed in the case.