Strong storms affecting Middle Tennessee Saturday afternoon

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dangerous lightning, damaging winds, and hail are possible with storms that are and will be affecting much of Middle Tennessee this afternoon.

Brief localized flooding with ponding of water on roadways could occur in the heavier downpours.

With so many people outdoors on a holiday weekend, please get indoors if a storm approaches your location.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk for severe weather in east and southeast Middle Tennessee, with a Marginal Risk in Nashville and the rest of the mid-state.

In addition a severe thunderstorm watch will likely be issued this afternoon.

