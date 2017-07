CLAY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Weather Service has estimated the Saturday rainfall totals Celina at between two-three inches.

Around other areas of Middle Tennessee, the rainfall totals were as follows:

BNA – .28 inches

Clarksville – .28 inches

Crossville – .44 inches

Portland – .47 inches

Gallatin – .48 inches

Sparta – .85 inches

Livingston – 1.48 inches

Clay County and the neighboring Livingston County were the hardest hit areas with rain Saturday afternoon.