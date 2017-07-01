Motorcycle rally being held at The Fontanel

WHITES CREEK, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcycle rally is being held at The Fontanel this weekend.

The Music City Motorcycle Rally is holding this event for the first time.

Attendees at the rally can shop for motorcycle parts, check out apparel and enjoy some music.

There is a vintage bike show which starts at noon Sunday.

Chase Micheal, marketing director of the rally said, “We picked Nashville for a couple reasons. Number one, Nashville is booming right now. The riding around here is great, but people want to come to Nashville.”

Organizers of the event say they expect between 5,000 – 10,000 people to attend this year’s rally.

Sunday night’s big concert will feature Travis Tritt along with Marshall Tucker and the Outlaws.

The rally ends Monday.