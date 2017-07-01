Memphis Rep. Camper elected to lead NOBEL Women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Representative Karen Camper (D-Memphis) was elected as the new president of the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women at its annual convention held in Nashville Saturday afternoon.

NOBEL Women, a non-profit, non-partisan organization, is primarily composed of current and former black women legislators as well as many appointed officials.

Representative Camper has been a member of the Tennessee General Assembly since 2008.

A veteran of the United States Army, Representative Camper has served as Chair of the Women’s Legislative Caucus, Co-Chair of the Veteran’s Legislative Caucus, Chair of the TN Economic Council on Women and Regional Chair of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

Camper said she’s honored to serve as NOBEL Women President and to be elected during a successful convention in her home state of Tennessee.

“I want to thank the entire Tennessee Delegation for making this convention such a success and particularly thank former State Representative Lois DeBerry who served as my mentor for years. I stand on her shoulders,” said Camper.

DeBerry, one of the founders of NOBEL women, passed away in 2013.

State Representative Raumesh Akbari was re-elected to a second term as NOBEL Women National Financial Secretary. Akbari, also of Memphis, was the 2016 NOBEL Women Woman of the Year and was chosen to speak at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

