Manhunt for armed & dangerous man ends in Millersville

Millersville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five agencies were involved in the hunt for a man wanted out of White House, Tennessee.

According to Millersville police, Mario Juaquein Stitt, 48, was taken in to custody just after 11:00 a.m. Saturday after a brief manhunt.

Police tell News 2 that Stitt bailed out of his vehicle near Bethel Road, which led to a brief chase on foot.

Millersville and White House Police, the Sumner and Robertson County Sheriff’s Departments and Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted in the suspect’s capture.

