Man, woman identified in Robertson County fatal crash on 1-24

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man who was killed Saturday morning in a crash near the Robertson – Cheatham County line has been identified.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officers on the scene tell News 2 Larry Dexter, 53, of Franklin, died when he, and a woman, were in a truck that veered off the roadway and flipped over around 7:30 a.m.

The female passenger, Hillary Perris Burrell, 24, from Nashville, was taken to a hospital with what authorities say were not life-threatening injuries.

THP reported that the truck drove westbound in the right lane on Interstate 24 near mile marker 26. The vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway.

Dexter overcompensated in correction and then went off the right side of the road.

Then, the truck flipped many times before it stopped moving.

It came to rest with the truck facing upside to the right of the shoulder facing westbound.

Westbound traffic remained backed up for hours near the scene at mile marker 26.