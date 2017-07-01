Man, woman hit by vehicle in Overton County

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in Livingston.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on West Main Street near Elm Grove Road.

According to the Livingston Police Department, one of the victims was flown to a hospital while the other was transported by ambulance.

The victims are a man and a woman but no other information has been released, including the extent of their injuries.

News 2 has reached out to Tennessee Highway Patrol for additional details on the incident.