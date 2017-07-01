Highland firefighters mourn beloved K9

Portland, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Highland Volunteer Fire Department in Portland has announced the passing of their search dog, Sarge.

In a post on their Facebook page Saturday morning the department said the following:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce our beloved K9 Sarge has passed away. He has been a figure of our department for the past 11 years. He has been to countless searches and has been the center of attention for hundreds of kids throughout his career. We have our thoughts and prayers with his trainer Jessica Nuckols and the rest of her family as well as all the agencies that Sarge was a part of as we deal with this loss of a family member. Good boy Sarge. We love you.”