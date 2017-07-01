Fatal crash backs up traffic on I-24 W in Robertson County

Robertson Coounty, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man was killed Saturday morning in a crash near the Robertson – Cheatham County line.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officers on the scene tell News 2 a man and a woman were in a truck that veered off the roadway and flipped over around 7:30 a.m.

The male driver died on the scene. The female passenger was taken to a hospital with what authorities say were not life threatening injuries.

Westbound traffic remained backed up for hours near the scene at mile marker 26.

No other details were made available.

