ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert after a man has been spotted parking near playgrounds and watching the children.

Deputies said the 78-year-old man has already been banned from all parks in the area.

He drives a black 2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck with an Allen County plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 270-237-3210.