Woman stabbed at Madison apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed at a Madison apartment complex early Friday morning.

It happened at an apartment complex off of Forest Park Road just after 5 a.m.

Officers told News 2 there may have been an argument between the woman and a man before she was stabbed or cut.

She was taken from the apartment in an ambulance but police said the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

Police are continuing to investigate. Additional information was not released.