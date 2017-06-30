1 hurt in 5 vehicle crash involving semi on I-24 West

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was hurt in a five vehicle accident involving a semi on Interstate 24 West early Friday morning.

It happened around 2:35 a.m. near the Bell Road exit. Three lanes of traffic were closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

All lanes reopened to motorists around 6 a.m. The semi and all other vehicles involved in the crash have been towed away but the truck’s trailer remains on the shoulder. It will be removed after rush hour.

Police on the scene told News 2 one person was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Eastbound traffic was not affected.

Additional information was not released.