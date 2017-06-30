Teens learn dangers of traffic stops by switching roles with Metro police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Teen boys equipped with mock gun belts and service weapons practiced performing a traffic stop from the perspective of Metro-Nashville police officers.

The teams of two approached a stopped SUV from a Metro police car. Inside the SUV with dark-tinted windows were multiple occupants.

Each scenario was different, but in each situation the teens had to act as police officers while interacting with the driver and their passengers.

In multiple scenarios, the teens were fired on by the car’s occupants, who are Metro training officers.

The exercise is a part of the first ever Youth Citizen Police Academy.

The four-week program is the result of a partnership with 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee and the police department

The group of 45 boys between the ages of 14 and 18 years old are seeing the inner workings of the department, including the K-9 division, SWAT, Crime Lab, Aviation and the traffic stop role play.