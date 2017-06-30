Tanning bed murder trial delayed until January 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The trial in the infamous tanning bed murders has been delayed until next year.

A hearing was held in Nashville on Friday where the new trial day of Jan. 8, 2018 was set.

Patrick Streater, who didn’t appear during the hearing, is charged with two counts of criminal homicide in the deaths of Melissa Chilton and Tiffany Campbell.

The young women were 19 years old when they were stabbed to death inside the now-closed Exotic Tan for Men, which used to sit on Church Street in Midtown.

