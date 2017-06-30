Support pours in for Nashville guitarist who lost wife after giving birth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Support is pouring in for a Nashville guitarist who lost his wife hours after giving birth to their first child earlier this week.

In just two days, more than $333,000 has been raised for Nathan Johnson and his newborn daughter, Eilee.

Baby Eilee was born early Tuesday morning. According to a GoFundMe account set up for the family, Megan Johnson began having complications several hours after delivering Eilee.

The post said before her passing later that same day, Megan “held, fed, and burped little Eilee.”

Nathan Johnson has played with top Christian acts, and most recently played for Josh Wilson.

Wilson started the GoFundMe account for his band mate and wrote, “I can’t quit crying. Nathan and Eilee, we love you. Meg, we miss you. I’m raising the goal again. We’re sending this girl to college.”

For more information, or to donate to the family, click here.