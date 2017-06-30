Robertson County deputy’s condition upgraded after inmate attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The sheriff’s office says the Robertson County deputy critically injured in an attack this week has been updated to stable.

In a release, the department asked for continued prayers for Deputy Josh Wiley’s recovery.

Wiley was transporting Rodney Cole to the Vanderbilt medical clinic at 100 Oaks on Thompson Lane when the attack happened on Wednesday afternoon.

PHOTOS: Inmate killed, deputy stabbed with screwdriver

Authorities said Cole attacked the deputy with a screwdriver in the bathroom of the clinic. He was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he remains.

Cole was ultimately shot and killed after he attacked Wiley.

Metro police say Cole was serving a 15-year sentence for bank robbery that began in 2013. He has previous convictions for aggravated robbery, robbery, burglary, and theft.