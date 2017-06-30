Republican state rep announces run for Diane Black’s congressional seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sixth District Congressman Diane Black is getting some competition for her seat even if she decides not to run for governor and stay put.

Tennessee State Rep. Judd Matheny announced he will seek the seat today “no matter what” the incumbent does.

Matheny, who has served 15 years in the Tennessee House, has been making a series of stops Friday, beginning on his home turf in Coffee County.

His stops reflected the population centers of Tennessee’s 6th Congressional District which include Crossville and Cookeville to the east and the Nashville suburban areas of Mt. Juliet, Hendersonville and Gallatin.

At Mt. Juliet’s Charlie Daniels Park, Rep. Matheny told News 2 it’s time to take his conservative principles to Washington.

“Let’s just take a look at what President Trump is talking about. I have been doing that for 15 years,” he said. ” I have been fighting for lower taxes, more individual freedoms, our Second Amendment, protecting our borders, fighting refugee resettlement along with drugs and the MS-13 gangs coming in here.”

Matheny, who has sometimes bucked his party leadership in the Tennessee House, said he expects several other primary challengers for Black’s congressional seat if she decides to run for governor.