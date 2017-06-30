Prosecutors drop charges against teens in Sevier County wildfires

A news conference is being held around 12 p.m. Watch above or click here from the News 2 app.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Prosecutors have dropped the charges against the two juveniles charged in the deadly wildfires last fall in Sevier County.

After a comprehensive investigation and review, authorities say the “unprecedented, unexpected, and unforeseeable wind event” in the early morning hours of Nov. 28, 2016 is the “primary reason” for the Chimney Tops II fire travelling outside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Without the winds that topped 80 miles per hour, authorities say it’s “highly unlikely and improbable” the fire would’ve travelled as far as Gatlinburg.

Because of the wind, the state of Tennessee is “unable to prove the criminal responsibility of two juveniles beyond a reasonable doubt for the devastation that occurred outside” the national park.

In addition to the wind, state prosecutors say they found other fires in the area, and some of the ignition points were at downed power lines that erupted before the wildfire spread to city limits. Read the full press release here.

The two juveniles were charged with aggravated arson in early December for their role in starting the wildfires that ultimately killed 14 people and damaged or destroyed more than 2,400 buildings in and around Gatlinburg.

Officials estimated the fires, which began overnight on Nov. 28, caused around $500 million in damage.

