Pontoon Saloon brings honky-tonk to Nashville’s Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You’ve probably heard of Nashville’s party buses and petal taverns, but now you can add the Pontoon Saloon to the list.

This will be a big weekend for Music City’s first river honky-tonk.

“Everything that we do is on the Cumberland River. Ninety percent of our cruises are on the downtown docks. We do sometimes utilize the docks at Blue Moon and Rock Harbor, but our focus is solely on the Cumberland River,” said owner Andrew Ostrowski.

The Pontoon Saloon is a fifty-foot custom boat that seats up to 47 passengers. Tickets run $35 per person and the rides last about two hours.

“Everything we do is BYOB to start, so you can bring beer, liquor, wine or any snacks on board or we have had people cater food,” said Ostrowski.

Downtown Nashville will have its annual huge Independence Day celebration with live music at Riverfront Park, followed by the orchestra performing to the spectacular fireworks display and the new Pontoon Saloon has an event planned.

“For the fourth of July, we have special four-hour event, so we will leave from here, go downtown, have the best seat in the house for the fireworks and then come back to Blue Moon late at night,” said Ostrowski.

“Nashville is such a fun destination for people who are traveling, but the great thing about the pontoon is it is great for people who are from Nashville as well and just the atmosphere, people getting to know each other,” said Heath Warren, a Pontoon Saloon worker.

Click here for more information on the Pontoon Saloon.

News 2 is also airing the fireworks show this 4th of July from downtown Nashville. Our show begins at 9 p.m.