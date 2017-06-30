Police investigate Germantown shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a shooting in Germantown.

It happened on Hume Street near Seventh Avenue North around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the victim was standing near the suspect’s truck when he was shot. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was last listed in stable condition.

The gunman was last seen fleeing toward Interstate 65 in a late 90s GMC gray truck that was pulling a red trailer.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.