Nashville man wanted after father paralyzed, 11-year-old hurt in shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man accused of shooting a 28-year-old father and injuring his stepson this past April.

Metro police say Joseph Woodson, 34, has been charged by a grand jury with aggravated assault and felon in possession of a weapon.

Woodson is accused of opening fire on the victim on April 17 outside the Fallbrook Apartments in Talbot’s Corner.

At the time of the shooting, Metro Schools told News the 28-year-old man was shot in the neck and the bullet continued into his 11-year-old stepson, who was standing behind him.

The 28-year-old victim is paralyzed. His stepson, a student at Jere Baxter Middle Prep, was treated and released.

Anyone who sees Woodson, who has convictions for felony theft and drug possession, or knows his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Persons can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES) or online at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.