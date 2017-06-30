Marginal risk of severe storms north, west of Nashville on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms north and west of Nashville Friday afternoon and night.

There will be scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms with warm and humid conditions. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Any thunderstorm can have brief gusty winds and heavy downpours with highs in the mid- to upper-80s. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

A higher chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected Saturday as a line develops to our northwest and moves in by the afternoon.

Again, there could be some gusty winds and heavy downpours with any storm. The high Saturday will also be in the mid-80s.

This Sunday and Monday, July 4 look drier with only isolated thundershowers possible, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures both days could reach the 90s.

