Man who made threats sentenced to anger management

A man who threatened a News 2 crew and some East Nashville neighbors pleaded guilty to assault charges Friday.

A judge sentenced Alexander Frazier to probation and ordered him to take anger management classes.

Neighbors first complained about Frazier driving dangerously in their area on June 23. They took pictures of his white Dodge Challenger and posted them on social media

Our crew happened to videotape him running through a stop sign at a high rate of speed.

Moments later, Frazier came back and asked if our camera was recording him. He then made threats, including a reference to people getting shot.

Police arrested him that night.