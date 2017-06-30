Live broadcast of July 4th celebration on WKRN News 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 will televise the 4th of July fireworks from Nashville’s Riverfront Park. The show starts at 9 p.m. on WKRN-TV.

“Let Freedom Sing!” will feature the largest fireworks display in the country, synchronized with a live performance by the Nashville Symphony. The broadcast will also feature a headline performance by country music star Chris Young.

News 2’s Eric Egan and Samantha Fisher will report live from the party, along with Meteorologist Danielle Breezy and a team of reporters and photographers.

The big party is expected to bring more than 100,000 people downtown, starting at Noon on Independence Day, to enjoy free music and family fun.

News 2 will cover the plans, preparations, and festivities in newscasts all day, with special reports from the field starting at 4 p.m.

This is the second year WKRN has teamed up with the Nashville Convention and Visitor’s Corporation to bring live coverage and the spirit of Independence Day to viewers at home.

