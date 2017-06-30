Jared’s Ice Cream Fridays – Hattie Jane’s

NASHVILLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – Not only is this homemade creamy dessert made with a whole lot of love, but with a key local ingredient. Hattie Jane’s partnered up with Middle Tennessee State University and uses its milk directly to create their 12 daily flavors.

Since their opening last July, dozens of different flavors have been created by their awesome executive pastry chef. Some have been carefully calculated and the favorites, were crafted out of the blue.

“One day, I accidentally made Mint chip and that stayed. Then I made Candyland and that was a hit, and then Cookie Jar Supreme was utterly – it was just an accident. Period just can’t stop eating it. We go though so much of it that hopefully we have it in a half gallon,” said Executive Pastry Chef Lokelani Alalabanza.

Hattie Jane’s is a place with a good vibe and family, friendly fun. They gained popularity real quick.

They have two different locations. One is in Columbia and the other opened last July 1 in Murfreesboro.

The owners’ daughter was born July 1, 2013, and is named Hattie Jane.

Nearly 80 total flavors have been crafted since they opened.

Singer Sheryl Crow has even brought her sons to this delectable ice cream shop.

The must-try dessert you have to try, according to News 2’s Jared Plushnick is the Taco Sundae.

It’s made with three scoops of ice cream, sprinkles, cherries, double hot fudge, a homemade waffle cone and vanilla whipped cream.

For more information on Hattie Jane’s, visit their website.