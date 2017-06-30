Firework, grill safety at top of mind as Fourth of July nears

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department is reminding everyone of how to stay safe over the Fourth of July holiday.

Many people celebrate with fireworks and outdoor grilling, both of which can be very dangerous without proper safety precautions being taken.

Fire officials say grills placed too close to homes, deck railings, under eaves, near trees, or garbage cans can ignite. Propane and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors and should be at least 10 feet away from anything flammable or combustible.

Fireworks can also be extremely dangerous, the department says. Thousands of people are injured each year.

They are illegal in Davidson County, and city officials strongly urge everyone to watch displays put on certified officials instead of going out and buying their own.

The Nashville Fire Department would like to offer the following fire safety tips:

NEVER leave your grill unattended

NEVER add charcoal fluid after the fire has started.

Establish a safety zone around the grilling area at least three feet away for children and pets.

Place the coals from the grill in a metal can with a lid after they have cooled.

Always clean your grill after each use.

Check your grill thoroughly for leaks, cracking or brittleness before using it.

Leave fireworks to the professionals.

Have a fire extinguisher on hand or another source of extinguishment such as Water hose, bucket of water, bucket of sand anything that can extinguish a fire.